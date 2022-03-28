Murray singer-songwriter on American Idol

A Murray singer-songwriter is a contestant on this season of “American Idol.”

Olivia Faye, who moved from Murray to Nashville at age 19, will compete this week during the show’s “Hollywood Week.”

In a Facebook post, she says her audition was not aired but she received her Golden Ticket and will be featured in Monday night’s episode.

Olivia Faye’s style is country, blues, and classic rock and she’s performed in the area for several years.

For now, she has shows scheduled in Union City and Buchanan in June.

“American Idol” with Olivia Faye airs Monday night at 7:00 on ABC.