Murray State University Announces Master Plan for Athletic Facilities

Murray State University has announced an Athletics Facility Master Plan, which has been studied for the past 14-months.

University officials say the evaluation process creates a pathway, to accomplish the largest advancement of athletic facilities in university history.

An in-depth study of each athletic facility was done in consultation with university leadership, architects, engineers and construction professionals.

Part of the study includes the creation of a new Athletics Performance Center, along with an athletic village, to maximize the fan experience, enhance campus life and better serve the community.

All Murray State athletic facilities were part of the study, including the CFSB Center for basketball, Roy Stewart Stadium for football, Johnny Reagan Field for baseball and Miller Memorial Golf Course.