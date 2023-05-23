Murray State Athletics announces Racers Classroom of the Month Initiative

Murray State Athletics will honor local classrooms that consistently showcase their Racer pride by naming them the Racers Classroom of the Month, presented by Southern Family Dental.

Beginning in August, the department will highlight two classrooms a month, ranging from Kindergarten to 6th grade, in Kentucky, Southern Illinois, and Northwest Tennessee, that go above and beyond to support the Racers.

“One of our top priorities as a department is the continued outreach throughout our athletics footprint and beyond,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “We want to see every kid in school wearing a Racers shirt proudly. It’s incredibly important for us to showcase our great University to the young people of our community and their families.”

Winning classrooms will receive a t-shirt, a Mr. Gatti’s Pizza coupon and additional prizes. Winners will also have a photo of their classroom featured on Murray State Athletics’ social media platforms.

“Not only is this a great student recruiting tool, but it’s also an opportunity to spread the excitement of Racer Athletics throughout our region,” Murray State President Dr. Robert Jackson said.

To nominate a classroom, teachers are encouraged to fill out the Classroom of the Month form at goracers.com/classroom. Winners will be notified by email by a member of the MSU Fan Experience staff.

Follow the Racers on Twitter (@MSURacers), Instagram (@RacersAthletics), and Facebook to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Murray State Athletics.