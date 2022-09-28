Murray State Athletics Benefit From Fundraising Drive

Murray State University athletics received strong financial support with a recent campaign called “Day of Giving”.

Taylor Mudd, the Assistant AD for Development, said the Racers received just over $203,000.

The first ever “Day of Giving” was part of the universities week long edition of the “Racers Give” campaign.

Mudd said the athletic programs were very grateful for the donations, with the funds to play a key role in several different areas of the transition into the Missouri Valley Conference.

School reports said Murray State athletic programs have a combined total of 320 student-athletes.