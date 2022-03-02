Murray State Basketball Earns Top OVC Honors

Murray State basketball received big honors from the Ohio Valley Conference on Tuesday.

The Lady Racers Katelyn Young claimed the honor of “Player of the Year” for women’s basketball, while KJ Williams was selected as “Player of the Year” on the men’s side.

Racers coach Matt McMahon was also selected as the conference “Coach of the Year”.

Young is a native of Oakwood, Illinois, and led the OVC with just over 20 points and eight rebounds a game.

During the season, she scored at least 20 points fifteen times, and had 30 or more points twice.

Williams also led the OVC in scoring with 18.2 points per game, and was second with 8.5 rebounds per game.

The Racers center is also only the third player in school history to record 1,500 points and 800 rebounds in his career.

McMahon was recognized for leading the Racers to a (28-2) regular season record, one year after the team finished at (13-13).