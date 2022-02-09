Murray State Basketball Moves Into Top-25 in the Nation

The Murray State Racers have now been placed among the best basketball teams in the nation.

This week, the (22-2) Racers were ranked 23rd in the Associated Press poll, and 24th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Murray State is now on a 12-game winning streak, following their 71-58 loss to No.1 ranked Auburn on December 22nd.

The Racers have picked up some good wins along the way, which includes Memphis, Chattanooga, Belmont and Middle Tennessee.

Murray State will put their winning streak on the line Thursday night, when they travel to face Tennessee State.