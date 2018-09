Murray State ended the game with a score of 45 to 38.

Despite trailing 10 to 31 nearing halftime, the Skyhawks managed to nearly close the gap in the last quarter against the Racers.

It was only through Murray’s defense in the second half that prevented Martin’s chance at victory.

On October 13th, the Skyhawks will play against the Eastern Kentucky State Colonels.

