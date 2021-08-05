Murray State cornerback Marcis Floyd Named to Buchanan Watch List

Murray State football cornerback Marcis Floyd has been named to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List.

The award is given annually by the organization to recognize the nation’s top FCS defensive player.

The redshirt junior racked up 32 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles last spring. He returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown in the Racers’ 24-21 win at Southeast Missouri March 7.

