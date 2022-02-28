Murray State Drops in Poll Despite Winning Streak and OVC Title

The Murray State Racers ran their winning streak to 18 straight games, but fell this week in the Associated Press Top-25 poll.

The (28-2) Racers won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship last Thursday, but fell three places in the poll from No.19 to No.22.

Murray State’s 28 win continues to be the most of any team in the Top-25.

This weeks poll saw Kentucky drop from No.6 to No.7, while Tennessee made a jump of four spots from No.17 to No.13.