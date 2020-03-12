Murray State University will begin Spring Break on Monday, with student instruction to then change due to the coronavirus issue.

According to University President Dr. Bob Jackson, from March 23rd until April 5th, instruction will continue through online or alternative methods, but not through face-to-face instruction.

During this period, Murray State will remain open and staff operations will continue as normal, which includes all regional campus sites, including Paducah.

Campus residence halls will be open and dining opportunities will be available.

Dr. Jackson said all previous travel restrictions remain in affect, and the university will be evaluating all campus events on a case-by-case basis.