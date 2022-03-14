Murray State Extends Contract of Women’s Basketball Coach

The Murray State University Board of Regents has voted to extend the current contract of head women’s basketball coach Rechelle Turner.

The new contract is a four year extension, running through the end of the 2025-26 season.

Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said under Coach Turner’s leadership, student-athletes have excelled in their development as students, players and professionals, and are positioned well for the upcoming transition to the Missouri Valley Conference.

In five years, Turner has engineered a complete overhaul of the women’s program, with the Racers 21 wins this past season tying a regular season record.

This past season, Murray State also had the OVC “Player of the Year” with sophomore Katelyn Young.

At Murray State, Turner is (76-72) overall and (48-44) in OVC play.

The Lady Racers have also been selected as an at-large participant in the upcoming Women’s National Invitational Tournament.