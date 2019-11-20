While the Murray State Racers have not fared well in the win column for football this season, fan support has been in tact.

The Racers 42-7 loss to Austin Peay, last Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium, dropped the team to (4-7) overall and (2-5) in conference play.

The game did break a 21-year record of attendance for a home field finale, with 6,116 fans in the stands.

Murray State officials also announced the program eclipsed a 21-year record for total season attendance, with 43,402 fans attending.

The average attendance for the six Racer home games was 7,233, with the biggest crowd recorded on September 21st, when 11,921 people attended the home game against Morehead State.