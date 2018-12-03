A Murray State football player has been dismissed from the team following his arrest on drug charges.

Racers coach Mitch Stewart released a statement saying Cory Newble was released from the football program for violation of team rules.

Reports indicate Newble was arrested around 1:00 on Sunday morning by Murray Police, after a traffic stop was initiated.

During the stop, officers smelled marijuana, which led to a search that revealed a handgun, small bags of cocaine and other items related to trafficking.

Newble was charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, trafficking in marijuana and possession of cocaine.

Newble was a sophomore receiver for Murray State, who played in high school at Liberty Tech in Jackson.

