Murray State University has announced that tickets for the upcoming football season are now on sale.

The Racers 95th season of football features the home opener on September 12th against Tarleton State.

Four other home games will be played a Roy Stewart Stadium, which includes UT-Martin on October 17th and the final home game and Senior Day against Jacksonville State on November 14th.

Athletic Director Kevin Saal said with much uncertainty, many hypotheticals and plenty of speculation regarding football season this fall, the university is planning for a traditional football season.

Saal added that in the event of a delayed, altered or canceled season, season ticket holders will be given multiple refund options for their tickets and seat donations.