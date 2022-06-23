Murray State Golfer Wins Kentucky Women’s Amateur

Murray State’s Payton Carter won the 95th Kentucky Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday.

Carter claimed the title during play at the Cherry Blossom Golf Club in Georgetown.

The Henderson native defeated defending amateur champion Rylea Marcum, who plays her college golf at Eastern Kentucky University.

Carter will return to Murray State this year for her final season with the Racers.

