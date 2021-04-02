Murray State Hall of Fame Coach Passes Away

Murray State Hall of Fame basketball coach Ron Greene has passed away.

The university announced the 82 year old Greene died Wednesday at a residential hospice house in Murray.

Greene coached the Racers from 1978 thru 1985, and was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference “Coach of the Year”.

Before coming to his alma mater in 1978, Greene was named the SEC “Coach of the Year” while at Mississippi State.

During his time at Murray State, the Racers compiled 119 wins, and were back-to-back OVC Champions in the 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons.

After college basketball, Greene went to the high school ranks, coaching eight years at Calloway County High School and four years with Murray High.

He was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2016.