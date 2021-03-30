Murray State hosting in-person Commencement for 2020 and May/August 2021 graduates

Murray State University will host in-person Commencement ceremonies for both 2020 as well as May and August 2021 graduates on May 7 and 8.

On May 7, the ceremony for Masters, Specialist and Doctoral graduates will take place while on May 8, three ceremonies at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. are planned for undergraduates.

Each Commencement ceremony will take place inside the CFSB Center and is in accordance with all health guidelines.

Registration is now open for graduates, who must register online by 4:30 on April 23 to select their preferred in-person ceremony date. Registration is required in order to participate. Graduates will receive four digital tickets for their guests, and all guests are required to have a ticket in order to enter the CFSB Center.

Each ceremony will also be streamed live at murraystate.edu/streaming.