Murray State, Jacksonville State to Play for OVC Football Championship

Murray State and Jacksonville State will play for the Ohio Valley Conference football championship on Sunday.

The Racers and Gamecocks will meet in Murray for a 2:00 kickoff.

Jacksonville State comes into the game ranked 10th this week with a (5-1) record, while Murray State is ranked 16th in the nation with an identical (5-1) record.

The meeting marks the first time Murray State has hosted a conference championship football game since 2002.

Sunday’s game will also mark the final game for Jacksonville State as a member of the OVC.