Murray State named a top producer of students receiving prestigious Fulbright awards

Murray State University has been named a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. students by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The recognition is given to the U.S. colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the 2022-2023 Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

Murray State is the only regional comprehensive university in Kentucky to make this list.

Two area Murray State students were selected for Fulbright awards for the 2022-2023 academic year; Jaden Estes from Paducah and Mallory Wooldridge from Murray.

The Fulbright competition is administered at Murray State through the University’s Honors College.

Honors student development counselors work closely with interested students to prepare and guide them through the application writing process, and arrange for faculty committees to evaluate and recommend applicants.

Both Estes and Wooldridge graduated from the Honors College.

