February 21, 2022
Murray State Now Ranked No.19 in Men’s Basketball

Murray State has now moved into the Top-20 in the nation in college basketball.

The latest Associated Press poll placed the (26-2) Racers in the 19th spot, which is a jump of two places from last week.

Murray State has now won 16 straight games, with the latest being a 62-60 come-from-behind win against UT-Martin at the Elam Center.

The Racers 26 wins is also the most for any team in the latest AP poll.

The Top-25 this week also had Kentucky dropping two spots to No.6, and Tennessee falling back one spot to No.17.

In the women’s Top-25 poll, the (21-6) Tennessee Lady Vols dropped four sports to No.16.

Charles Choate

