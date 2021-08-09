Murray State offering eligible students up to $4.5M in federal stimulus funds

Murray State University is offering students up to $1,500 through federal stimulus funds.

School officials say the University will distribute approximately $4.5 million to eligible students who are enrolled in courses this fall semester. The money comes from the Federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March.

Eligible continuing students received award amounts through email last week. Students attending Murray State for the first time this fall semester will receive notification after August 24.

The most recent grant awards will range from $250 to as much as $1,500 for qualifying students. The money can be used for education-related expenses or emergency costs related to COVID, including tuition, food, housing, healthcare or childcare.

Murray State has already forgiven close to $1 million in student debt on their accounts heading into the fall semester, which begins on August 17.

“We are very grateful for these federal stimulus funds, and are pleased to be able to provide assistance to many of our students and their families,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said.