Murray State Reporting Record Breaking Ticket Sales for Men’s Basketball Season

Murray State University has announced record ticket sales in advance of the men’s basketball Missouri Valley Conference opener on Thursday.

The Murray State ticket office reports returning season ticket sales for the inaugural Missouri Valley season have been renewed at a rate of 96-percent.

The ticket office also reported a 10-percent increase in total seats sold over the 2021-22 season.

Thursday’s game will have Murray State hosting Illinois State at the CFSB Center.

The opening conference game is a “White Out” game, with CFSB providing 5,000 special t-shirts to commemorate the historic game.