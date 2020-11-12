Murray State Athletics is giving Racer fans the chance to have their own “Racer Fan Face” in the stands for basketball games at the CFSB Center this season.

For $50, individuals can purchase one “Racer Fan Face”, with an additional $50 to get it personally signed by Racer head coaches Rechelle Turner and Matt McMahon.

Those who purchase a cutouts may pick them up at the end of the season.

All purchases must be made by November 19th to guarantee being displayed at the arena for the first game on November 25th.