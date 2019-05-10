Murray State University will celebrate its spring commencement Saturday with two ceremonies.

The first will include degree candidates from the Bauernfeind College of Business, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, and Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology.

The second will include degree candidates from the College of Education and Human Services, Hutson School of Agriculture, School of Nursing and Health Professions, and Center for Adult and Regional Education.

A total of 1,406 degree applicants make up the two ceremonies — including doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate, and associate degrees — with 31 states and 19 countries represented among May and August 2019 graduates.