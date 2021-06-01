Murray State Student-Athletes Continue Strong Grades

For the 34th consecutive semester, Murray State athletics has posted a department-wide Grade Point Average of 3.0 or better.

Reports said the departmental GPA of 3.18 for the Spring 2020 semester, is the third highest among the 34-semester streak.

All told, 13 of Murray State’s 15 teams finished the term with a GPA of 3.0 better.

Women’s tennis led the way with a 3.70, while softball followed with 3.57.

In men’s sports, golf turned in the highest GPA at 3.45, which is the third-highest department wide.

Across all sports, 53 students turned in a perfect 4.0 GPA, while 121 made the Dean’s list.