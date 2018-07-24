A Murray State University student from Graves County was among five MSU students who participated in the Rural Community Health Scholars program this summer, spending four weeks traveling throughout Kentucky and studying community health and population-based health issues within rural communities.

Jacob Mullins of Graves County, along with Laken Alexander from McCracken County, Tiffany Harper from Ballard County, Bryn Vance of New York, and Aaron Voshage from Missouri participated in the program, which gives students interested in careers in health care the opportunity to participate in a wide array of hands-on experiences, to shadow physicians and health professionals, to give back to communities and to tour medical schools.

Activities ranged from shadowing professionals at rural and regional hospitals to assisting with summer health screenings in Fulton and Hickman counties to provide free school and sports physicals.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...