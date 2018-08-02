Murray State University will close its campus offices Friday afternoon in anticipation of a large crowd for an appearance by National Rifle Association President Oliver North.

The campus is expecting a crowd on hand for North, but also expects a number of protesters at the event, following the tragic school shooting at Marshall County High School on January 23.

North’s appearance is being sponsored by the Marshall County Republican Party.

The Murray State campus offices will be closed from 3:00 until 9:30 Friday night.

The closure includes all regional campuses in Paducah, Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Henderson, and Fort Campbell.

A press release says the university will resume normal operating hours at 8:00 Monday morning.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...