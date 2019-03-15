An NCAA Selection Show gathering will take place at Murray State on Sunday afternoon.

University officials say the event will take place at the CFSB Center, with the public invited to watch with the Racers, as their playing opponent and site for the NCAA Basketball Tournament is revealed.

Doors will open at 3:30, with the NCAA Selection Show starting at 5:00.

The Racers will be giving the first 1,000 fans a free championship poster.

Murray State earned their spot in “The Big Dance” by winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship.