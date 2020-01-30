Officials at Murray State University have announced their plans for employee layoffs.

According to a WARN notice from the State of Kentucky, approximately 64 employees with the ground services operations will be permanently laid off in April.

The university released a statement this week saying a decision has been made to contract custodial and grounds services effective on April 13th.

The statement said numerous other colleges and universities have also gone to contract services for the positions.

The change will reportedly save the university several million dollars over the course of the contract, due to proposed increase in the current pension system.