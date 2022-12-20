Murray State to Retire Basketball Jersey of Cameron Payne

Murray State University has announced plans to retire their 12th jersey in basketball history.

Racers Hall of Fame member Cameron Payne will have his jersey No.1 retired at halftime of the University of Illinois-Chicago game on January 14th.

Payne arrived at Murray State from Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis in the Fall of 2013, and was named the Ohio Valley Conference “Player of the Year” and the Kyle Macy “National Freshman of the Year”.

During his second season in Murray, Payne was named All-American, after the Racers won 25-game in a row and reached the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Tournament.

In 2015, he became an NBA first round lottery pick for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Payne has now played the past four seasons with the Phoenix Suns, including last season’s championship finals.