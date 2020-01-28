Murray State University will hold a ceremony on Saturday night to honor a recent Racer basketball standout.

Associate Athletic Director and Media Relations representative Dave Winder told Thunderbolt News about the honor for a current Memphis Grizzlies player.

Morant’s No.12 will join an elite group in men’s basketball history to hang from the rafters.

From 2017 to 2019, Morant helped lead Murray State to a (54-11) record overall, including (32-4) in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Winder said Morant was a great asset to the university and to the basketball program.

During the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, Morant recorded only the ninth triple-double in history, with the Racers win over Marquette.

In his final season, Morant won the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s best point guard, the Lute Olson Award as the nation’s “Player of the Year”, and was a consensus All-American.

The Racer star was the No.2 overall draft selection by the Memphis Grizzlies, and is currently the lead candidate for the “Rookie of the Year” honors in the National Basketball Association.

A sell-out crowd is anticipated, as Morant and his family will be on hand for the halftime ceremony at the CFSB Center, as the Racers take on SIU-Edwardsville at 7:00.