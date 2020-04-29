Murray State University will hold its summer orientation in online virtual-based format amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online summer orientation sessions will offer the opportunity for new Racers to schedule classes, participate in virtual campus tours, meet current students, faculty and staff, learn key information and take part in other special activities and programs.

Fall 2020 incoming freshman and transfer students already registered for orientation will receive an email two weeks prior to their session with a web link to begin the online orientation modules.

Upon completing the modules, students will attend an advising session and complete their class schedule for the upcoming fall semester while participating in a virtual session with their orientation counselor.