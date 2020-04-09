Multiple units across Murray State University are banding together to assist others during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including donating essential personal protective equipment (PPE), 3D printing face shields for healthcare workers in the area and offering additional support.

Various areas across the University, including multiple academic departments, have offered gear and other resources from N95 masks, gloves, three-ply masks to shoe covers and more.

Examples include the School of Nursing and Health Professions donating PPE, College of Humanities and Fine Arts faculty creating face masks for local groups, and University Libraries and the Institute of Engineering 3D printing face shields for local healthcare providers. The Institute has donated 600 shields thus far to multiple regional hospitals and medical facilities. University Libraries is producing 200 additional shields a week.

Additionally, the Murray State University Breathitt Veterinary Center is working with the Jennie Stuart Medical Center Laboratory in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to provide space, equipment and other assistance for COVID-19 testing.

The Murray State Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development continues to assist businesses around the region with navigating the pandemic’s economic impact, offering free consulting and planning services.

“Murray State University is very grateful for the hard work of our healthcare professionals, all of whom are alumni, friends or supporters,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “We are pleased to assist in this small way as we work together through this unprecedented crisis.”

“In a situation like this, it’s critical that we all come together and do our part,” said Dr. Tim Todd, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “I’m proud of each of our academic departments for stepping up to the plate and offering their available resources to confront this pandemic. We are all in this together.”