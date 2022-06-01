Murray State University spring 2022 graduated senior awarded Phi Kappa Phi Study Abroad Grant

Mallory Wooldridge, a recently graduated senior from Murray State University, was awarded a study abroad grant worth $1,000 from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi – the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Wooldridge is one of 125 students nationwide to receive this award.

The grants are designed to support undergraduates, both members and nonmembers from campuses that have a Phi Kappa Phi chapter, as they seek expanded knowledge and experience in their academic fields by studying abroad.

Wooldridge, from Murray, graduated from Murray State with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish with a German certificate in May 2022. She’ll use the grant to study abroad at Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany.

“I am incredibly honored to have received the Phi Kappa Phi Study Abroad Grant, and am thankful for all who supported me through the application process, especially Dr. Roxanne Riegler and Dr. David Pizzo,” said Wooldridge. “This scholarship will allow me to continue my studies of the German language at Heidelberg University in a German language and culture immersion program. I will study alongside many other international students, allowing me to learn not only about German culture, but also to gain a truly global perspective.”

The selection process for a study abroad grant is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, campus and community service, relation of travel to academic preparation and career goals, a personal statement, letters of recommendation and acceptance into a study abroad program. Each recipient receives $1,000 to be applied toward travel abroad.

Established in 2001, the Study Abroad Grant Program is part of the Society’s robust portfolio of award and grant programs, which gives more than $1 million each year to outstanding students and members through graduate and dissertation fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.