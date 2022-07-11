Murray State University to host Racer Ready Enrollment Days

Murray State University will host “Racer Ready Enrollment Days” in July and August for admitted students for the upcoming fall as well as for prospective students.

The free events will be a one stop shop for students and their families in order to be enrolled for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, which begins on August 16.

Dates include July 18, July 25 and August 1, and will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the first floor of the Curris Center.

Staff will be available to assist in the following areas: recruitment/admissions, financial services, student life, housing and dining. Campus tours will be available as well.

There is still time for students to apply for admission for the upcoming academic year. Individuals seeking on-site admission at the Racer Ready Enrollment Days must bring their high school transcript and all college transcripts if applicable. The $40 application fee will be waived at these Racer Ready Enrollment Days events.

Pre-registration is not required. Those with questions can contact the Office of Recruitment at 270-809-2896 or email [email protected]