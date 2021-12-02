Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture recognizes area FFA students for outstanding accomplishments

The Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University recently honored high school students from the Purchase, Pennyrile, and Green River regions as Murray State FFA All-Region Stars based on the students’ demonstrated leadership in Future Farmers of America (FFA).

The STARS recognition banquet was held on Murray State’s campus Nov. 22 in honor of the recipients.

Special guests included Kentucky FFA Association Executive Secretary Matt Chaliff; Congressman James Comer; and Murray State University Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Don Robertson.

The featured speaker was National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Mallory White. White is the “first ever” National FFA Officer from Murray State and will spend the entire next year traveling the country representing more than 500,000 FFA members across the nation. She is a junior agronomy student from Sturgis, Kentucky, and was an FFA All-Region Star in fall 2019. At Murray State, she is an Agriculture Ambassador, Honors Ambassador, Presidential Fellow, Agriculture Leadership Co-Vice Chair, AFA Delegate and a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She is the past Kentucky FFA State President, Green River Region President and has received the Kentucky FFA State Degree and American Degree.

The honored FFA students attend a number of high schools in the 18-county Murray State service region including Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Fulton County, Graves County, Livingston Central, Marshall County, McCracken County, Murray, and Trigg County in the Purchase region; Caldwell County, Christian County, Crittenden County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Muhlenberg County, and Todd County Central in the Pennyrile region; and Henderson County, Union County, and Webster County in the Green River region.

Students recognized during the award ceremony include the following:

Purchase Region

KyLee Bodell, Ballard Memorial High School

Carson Buchanan, Ballard Memorial High School

Wendy Burnley, Ballard Memorial High School

Savannah Pittman, Calloway County High School

Bella Swain, Calloway County High School

Avery Kick, Carlisle County High School

Jacob Kellum, Fulton County High School

Hannah Beth Elliott, Graves County High School

Laken Moffitt, Graves County High School

Ethan Story, Graves County High School

Angelene Michonski, Livingston Central High School

Darcie Rittenberry, Livingston Central High School

Brent Holley, Marshall County High School

Zoey Ramsey, Marshall County High School

Hannah Smith, Marshall County High School

Avery Goodwin, McCracken County High School

Ava Kelly, McCracken County High School

Waylon Wood, McCracken County High School

Gwendolyn Falwell, Murray High School

Farris Howard, Murray High School

Olivia Hargis, Trigg County High School

Kinley Humphries, Trigg County High School

Lilly P’Pool, Trigg County High School

Pennyrile Region

Destiny Mitchell, Caldwell County High School

James Peake, Caldwell County High School

Katy Trimble, Caldwell County High School

Virginia Hale, Christian County High School

Leighandra Hoover, Christian County High School

Luke Luttrull, Christian County High School

Magalee Blazina, Crittenden County High School

Madison Burbage, Hopkins County Central High School

Kylee Dame, Hopkins County Central High School

Grace Whitaker, Hopkins County Central High School

John Ashby, Hopkinsville High School

Maggie Goode, Hopkinsville High School

Brooke Jenkins, Hopkinsville High School

Gracie Allen, Muhlenberg County High School

Natalie Barrow, Todd County Central High School

Scottie Berry, Todd County Central High School

Green River Region

Jenna Byrd, Henderson County High School

Taylor Chambers, Henderson County High School

Kayden Walker, Henderson County High School

Sydney Brown, Union County High School

Grace Gough, Union County High School

Jillian Hagedorn, Union County High School

Miles Frailey, Webster County High School

Mary Rakestraw, Webster County High School

Carly Shadrick, Webster County High School