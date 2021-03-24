Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture recognizes area FFA students for outstanding accomplishments
Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture recently honored area high school students as Murray State FFA All-Region Stars based on the students’ demonstrated leadership in FFA.
Since COVID-19 prevented the annual Stars banquet from being held, Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Tony Brannon and Assistant Dean Dr. Brian Parr traveled to area high schools to personally present the award to each Star.
The honored FFA students attend a number of high schools in the region, including Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Fulton County, Graves County, Hickman County, Marshall County, McCracken County, and Murray.
Students recognized during the award ceremony include:
- Byron Hack, Ballard Memorial High School
- Tinslee Williams, Ballard Memorial High School
- Kaylee Geurin, Calloway County High School
- Hunter Rudolph, Calloway County High School
- Jordan Reddick, Carlisle County High School
- Mallory Wilson, Carlisle County High School
- Kole Wilson, Carlisle County High School
- Blake Edwards, Fulton County High School
- Charles Hayden Murphy, Fulton County High School
- Sarah Lyell, Graves County High School
- James “Jayce” Payne, Graves County High School
- Micah Smith, Graves County High School
- Elijah Armbruster, Hickman County High School
- Karlie Smith, Hickman County High School
- Kendyl Drennan, Marshall County High School
- Savannah Fulgham, Marshall County High School
- Allen Everett, McCracken County High School
- Hannah Hatton, McCracken County High School
- Savannah Henderson, McCracken County High School
- Autumn Mehr, Murray High School
The Hutson School of Agriculture created the awards program, which named its eighth crop of Stars this year, as a way to acknowledge FFA students in Murray State’s service area for their accomplishments. FFA advisors are also recognized each year for their service to their students and the FFA organization.