Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture recognizes area FFA students for outstanding accomplishments

Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture recently honored area high school students as Murray State FFA All-Region Stars based on the students’ demonstrated leadership in FFA.

Since COVID-19 prevented the annual Stars banquet from being held, Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Tony Brannon and Assistant Dean Dr. Brian Parr traveled to area high schools to personally present the award to each Star.

The honored FFA students attend a number of high schools in the region, including Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Fulton County, Graves County, Hickman County, Marshall County, McCracken County, and Murray.

Students recognized during the award ceremony include:

Byron Hack, Ballard Memorial High School

Tinslee Williams, Ballard Memorial High School

Kaylee Geurin, Calloway County High School

Hunter Rudolph, Calloway County High School

Jordan Reddick, Carlisle County High School

Mallory Wilson, Carlisle County High School

Kole Wilson, Carlisle County High School

Blake Edwards, Fulton County High School

Charles Hayden Murphy, Fulton County High School

Sarah Lyell, Graves County High School

James “Jayce” Payne, Graves County High School

Micah Smith, Graves County High School

Elijah Armbruster, Hickman County High School

Karlie Smith, Hickman County High School

Kendyl Drennan, Marshall County High School

Savannah Fulgham, Marshall County High School

Allen Everett, McCracken County High School

Hannah Hatton, McCracken County High School

Savannah Henderson, McCracken County High School

Autumn Mehr, Murray High School

The Hutson School of Agriculture created the awards program, which named its eighth crop of Stars this year, as a way to acknowledge FFA students in Murray State’s service area for their accomplishments. FFA advisors are also recognized each year for their service to their students and the FFA organization.