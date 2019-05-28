Murray State University has been announced as winner of the Ohio Valley Conference “Commissioner’s Cup” for the 2018-19 school year.

The award is a symbol of overall athletic excellence in Conference-sponsored championships, and marks the second title for Murray State, who won the inaugural Cup championship in 2008-09.

Murray State finished with 128 points, the highest point total in Cup history, besting the total of 124.5 by Eastern Kentucky in 2014-15.

The Racers honor was bolstered by first-place finishes in men’s basketball, rifle, women’s golf and women’s outdoor track & field, along with second-place finishes in volleyball, soccer and women’s indoor track & field.