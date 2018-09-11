The Murray State men’s golf team won for the 11th time at their home MSU Invitational on Tuesday.

The Racers posted their best score in a decade of the event, that began 15 years ago with a solid final 18 at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky.

After winning in 2017, the Racers have now won in back-to-back seasons after scores this week of 282-282-279 for a 9-under-par 843 which earned a four-shot win over fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Morehead State (288-281-278=847).

After the Racers and Morehead State, the rest of the top-5 included Delta State (857), UT Martin (860) and Tennessee State (864).

Miller Memorial played to a par-71 and a length of 6,601 yards.

