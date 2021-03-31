Murray State Women’s Basketball Honored by Ohio Valley Conference

Murray State has won the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference “Team Sportsmanship Award” for women’s basketball.

Voted on by the student-athletes and coaches of the respective sports, the team awards are bestowed upon the conference squads deemed to have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA.

Included in the areas for evaluation are the conduct of student-athletes, coaches, staff, administrators and fans.