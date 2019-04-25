The Murray State women’s golf team will play in the Auburn Regional to start the NCAA National Championships.

The Racers are appearing in their sixth NCAA Championship, and third consecutive, and will be the 18th seed when play begins on May 7th.

Murray State earned their way to the NCAA Tournament by winning their 12th Ohio Valley Conference title at The Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

This year’s field for the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship has a total of 72 teams and 24 individuals, who will first compete in four NCAA Women’s Regional Championships.

Murray State is one of 18 school’s selected for the Auburn Regional, which includes the University of Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Duke and University of Alabama.