Several Purchase region high school students were honored recently by Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture as Murray State FFA All-Region Stars based on the students’ demonstrated leadership in Future Farmers of America.

FFA advisors at individual high schools could nominate two students for this recognition: one student as an automatic award recipient and another student as an at-large nomination (not all at-large nominees were selected for the award). FFA regional officers from Purchase, Pennyrile and select Green River region counties who applied were also selected for FFA All-Region Stars awards.

The honored FFA students attend a number of high schools in the region, including Calloway County, Carlisle County, Fulton County, Graves County, Hickman County, Marshall County, and McCracken County.

Area students recognized during the award ceremony include:

— Grace Boatright, Marshall County High School

— Ward Carter, Hickman County High School

— Alex Cooper, Calloway County High School

— Zachary Dowdy, Carlisle County High School

— Laiken Ellegood, Carlisle County High School

— Jelynda Elliott, Fulton County High School

— Ashlyn Gibson, McCracken County High School

— Alissa Gott, McCracken County High School

— Jesse Howell, Graves County High School

— Gabbie McLeod, McCracken County High School

— Alexandria Riddle, Hickman County High School

— Denise Sadler, Graves County High School

— Lucas Smith, Graves County High School

— Raelee Story, Marshall County High School

— Alyssa Trombetti, Calloway County High School

— Ashley Wyatt, Graves County High School

The Hutson School of Agriculture created the awards program, which named its sixth crop of stars this year, as a way to acknowledge FFA students in Murray State’s service area for their accomplishments. FFA advisors are also recognized each year for their service to their students and the FFA organization.

