Murray State’s Justice Hill Named OVC Basketball “Player of the Week”

Murray State’s Justice Hill is the Ohio Valley Conference “Player of the Week” following a big performance at Belmont.

The Racers guard scored a career-high 36 points in a 82-60 win on the road.

As one of the most improved players in all of NCAA D-I men’s basketball, Hill posted his career-high 36 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field, including 8-of-11 from the 3-point line, along with 8-of-11 from the free throw line.

Hill’s first half at Belmont was amazing as he hit 6-of-6 from the 3-point line and had 25 points.