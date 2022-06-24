Murray State’s Tevin Brown Signs With Indiana Pacers

Former Murray State men’s basketball player Tevin Brown has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Brown helped the Racers to a (31-3) record this past season, and final ranking of 20th in the nation in the AP Polls.

He is the all-time leader in three-point baskets at Murray State and the OVC with 354.

Brown is also one of only two players in Racers history, to score 1,900 points, grab 500 rebounds and dished out 400 assists.

An Exhibit 10 contract guarantees Brown a training camp invitation and a one-year deal worth the minimum salary.

The Pacers may also waive Brown, but if they do, he will be offered $50,000 to sign with the Pacers G League affiliate.

If he stays on the roster for 60 days, he will earn a $50,000 bonus.