The Calloway County Fiscal Court has been awarded a combination of federal and state funding for a major road project between Murray and Paris.

The “Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development” or BUILD grant, along with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet funds, will give Calloway County officials $23 million dollars.

Plans now call for the reconstruction and widening of U.S. 641 from the Kentucky-Tennessee line, to the Clarks River Bridge South of Murray.

The existing narrow, two-lane roadway will be improved with a new four-lane highway to meet current design standards.

Calloway County officials say the new four-lane will improve safety on the high crash rate corridor, while also improving commuter travel for Murray State University employees and students.

The completed roadway is also anticipated to provide a critical economic development transportation link from Calloway County into Henry County, by a connection to I-40 in Paris.

