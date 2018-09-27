A Murray woman has been charged with murder after a body was found overnight in Calloway County.

WPSD reports 54-year-old Tammy A. Allen of Murray was arrested overnight in Jackson, Tennessee.

Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger says the body of 56-year-old Jimmie Craig Taylor was found overnight in a mobile home on Heather Lane east of Murray.

An autopsy is pending by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

Sheriff Steger says the sheriff’s office was assisted by the Murray Police Department investigations division, the Calloway County Coroner’s Office, the Calloway County Fire and Rescue, and Jackson Police Department.

