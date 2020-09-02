A Murray woman was killed in a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Calloway County.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 were called just after 9:00 to the intersection of KY-80 and KY-783 northwest of Murray.

An investigation by Post 1 a reconstructionist showed 82 year old Bobbie Bibb was traveling south on KY 783 in a 2002 Toyota Solara.

Reports said Ms. Bibb failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and was struck in the drivers side by a 2005 Ford F150, operated by 49 year old Kenneth Charles, of Puryear.

Ms. Bibb was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A passenger in Charles’ vehicle, 45 year old Angela Charles of Puryear, was also transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where she was treated and released for her injuries.

Kentucky State Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.