Music City launches a smash hit event in IndyCar return

IndyCar and Nashville scored big with the debut of the Music City Grand Prix.

Marcus Ericsson won the race and created a highlight to remember when he went airborne early on. His car was repaired and he held on to take the checkered flag.

Music City morphed into Motor City for this race. IndyCar stormed into town and proved again downtown streets and bridges and zipping around NFL stadiums are where the series needs to go.

Fans lined fences, packed grandstands and stood for hours on concourse ramps at Nissan Stadium to watch Ericsson win.

No complaints from him. Says Ericcson: “It’s such a cool event.”

