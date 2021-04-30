Music Fest tops today’s events at Tennessee Iris Festival

The 41st Annual Tennessee Iris Festival ramps up the fun for today’s events.

Tonight’s main event is the Music Fest, which begins at 6:00 downtown with food, hot rods and antique cars, and live music.

Festival Executive Board Chair Jennifer Branscum tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

New to the festival this year is Ross’s Water Balls, which Executive Board member Jennifer Schlicht explains…

(AUDIO)

Other events today include the Iris and Horticulture Show at Dresden First United Methodist Church from 9:00 until 4:00 and the Corner Café, also at the church, from 11:00 until 1:00.

The Tennessee Iris Festival concludes tomorrow morning with the Iris Festival Parade at 10:00.