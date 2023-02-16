Music Guild hosts UT Martin Rodeo team members

UT Martin Rodeo Coach Chase Thrasher (back row, second from right) and seven members of the rodeo team were special guests at the Philharmonic Music Guild’s Western Dinner and Music Program held Monday at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Guests were greeted by Carla Field (left), PMG president, and Elwood Doss (right) program coordinator for the February event.

Rodeo team members pictured (front row, l-r) are Jack Smithson, a graduate student from Springfield; Walter Smithson, a junior from Springfield; Emma Kate Wilder, a junior from Millington; and Lainey Hutchinson, a freshman from Crockett County; (back row, l-r) Cooper Griswell, a freshman from Ramer; Clint Southworth, a junior from Louisville, KY; and Jonathan Ray, a junior from Spring Hill.

Music Guild members and guests enjoyed dinner and a program of special music that included some group singing.

Coach Thrasher invited everyone to attend the 55th Annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo to be held April 13-15 at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion in Martin.

(Anna Clark, Music Guild)